CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Goreville, Illinois man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, as well as producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Anthony Mallet, 37, in Johnson County Circuit Court with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor, two counts of production of child pornography and five counts of dissemination of child pornography, which are all Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison, Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Mallett is currently detained at the Johnson County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for April 9.



“The trauma experienced by survivors of child exploitation and their families can leave lasting scars that never fully heal,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies like the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate and hold perpetrators of these horrific crimes accountable.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Illinois State Police (ISP) and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search of Mallet’s residence in the 300 block of South Royal Street in Goreville on Feb. 25. Mallet was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor and child sexual abuse material.

“Preying on children is a deplorable crime and Illinois State Police special agents are relentless in their investigations of predators,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and do everything in our power to arrest sexual predators and protect our children."

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with Johnson County State’s Attorney Tambra Cain.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC Task Force increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force has also provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.



Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Minor is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

