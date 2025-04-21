CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Macoupin County woman alleging she stole several thousand dollars from the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s drug asset forfeiture account while employed as the office manager for the state’s attorney’s office.

The Attorney General’s office charged Jacalyn Walker, 35, of Carlinville with one count of theft of government property less than $10,000, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; as well as five counts of wire fraud and six counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sentences will be served concurrently and are ultimately determined by the court. Walker’s next court date is May 13.

“My office regularly partners with state’s attorneys around Illinois to protect residents from individuals who prey upon children, traffic drugs and guns, and so much more. It is unacceptable that someone would take advantage of their position to steal funding recovered as state’s attorneys protect communities from illicit drugs,” Raoul said. “Drug asset forfeiture funds are intended to support critical drug enforcement activities, not to line the pockets of government workers. I will continue to work with local law enforcement and prosecutors to hold bad actors accountable for violating the trust of people they serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Attorney General Raoul’s office alleges Walker was employed by the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office when she transferred a total of $7,000 from the office’s drug asset forfeiture account between November 2023 and May 2024. According to Raoul’s office, Walker made multiple transactions from the drug asset forfeiture account to her personal checking account without authorization.

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting this case following an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Special Investigations.

"During our investigation, the ISP Special Investigations Unit found evidence of a public official trying to steal thousands of dollars from the county," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The public must be able to trust their public funds are safe and used as intended. ISP will continue to work with the Attorney General's Office to investigate cases of theft and official misconduct."

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Mara Somlo is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.

More like this: