BELLEVILLE – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Belleville man for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Joshua Gallant, 42, in St. Clair County Circuit Court with 10 counts of the possession of child pornography of a child under 13, each Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Gallant is being held at the St. Clair County Jail, and his next scheduled court date is Oct. 7.

“Children who are victims of online exploitation deserve a healing process that starts with perpetrators being held accountable for the trauma they have caused,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to collaborate with law enforcement at all levels and throughout the state to protect children and ensure individuals responsible for this abuse are held accountable.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Belleville Police Department, conducted a search of Gallant’s residence in the 1800 block of Muren Boulevard in Belleville on Oct. 3. Gallant was arrested after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2023, reports to the ICAC increased by 46% over 2022.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 185 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 46,150 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 755 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,145 arrests of sexual predators. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

