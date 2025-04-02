ALTON - If you want to look at someone who will be looking out for you, this month's most recent Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird, sophomore Atticus Chapman is likely to be that person.

Atticus is a member of the Alton High ROTC and has been the first sophomore promoted to an officer position. He is responsible for overseeing his fellow 60-plus classmates in ROTC during four periods of class.

He is also responsible for meeting with Flight Commanders to teach drill and also Academic Advisors to teach class to the ROTC members. Atticus is also a part of the Kitty Hawk Air Society, which is a tutoring program for any ROTC cadets that they may need in any subject. Atticus is currently a tutor for Science and English, but he added there are other tutors for other subjects as well.

Some of the tasks he has enjoyed with ROTC include trash pickup, community service, taking recycling bins from around school and taking to the recycling plants, doing color guard for sporting events and also doing the Sabre arch for homecoming and other dances for both Alton Middle School and Alton High School.

Atticus also plays the trumpet for the Marching 100, the Jazz Band and was also very proud to be selected for the Wind Ensemble. He also plays the French horn for the Symphonic Band.

Atticus added that he looks forward to playing Sleigh Ride with the Wind Ensemble during the Winter Concert, which is also combined with students from Alton Middle School.

Upon graduation in 2027, Atticus plans achieve his Paramedic certification and then join the United States Navy. He wishes to become a Hospital Corpsman, a role where he will be loaned out by the Navy to the Marine Corps to assist with medical responsibilities.

After his time in the Navy, Atticus wishes to become a firefighter. Atticus added that he and a handful of other Alton High students have worked with the Alton Fire Department and have gone on calls with active firefighters as observers to learn how to do that job but seeing in real time some of the situations that first responders encounter. He found out about that opportunity by attending a job fair at school where a member of the Alton Fire Department shared more about the experience with him.

