ALTON - To bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community, with a specific emphasis on the youth in our community, Alton Pride offers scholarships to assist in furthering our awardees' education by attending a community college, trade school, or university. Applicants must be in their senior year of high school, volunteer at least 20 hours with Alton Pride or another non-profit community organization, submit a 300-word essay, and a completed application by January 31, 2025.

Four Scholarships will be awarded in 2025

Roadecker “Roe” Watts Award - $1500

Well-known in Alton's LGBTQ+ community, Roe's former co-workers at JCPenney rallied to make a donation to Alton Pride to establish a scholarship in his memory.

Debbie Paynic Award - $1000

Debbie was an early supporter of Alton Pride and a shining star in our community. To honor her memory, our Board of Directors voted unanimously to establish a scholarship in her name.

Harvey Milk Award - $750

A visionary civil and human rights leader, Harvey became one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States.

RuPaul Charles Award - $500

RuPaul is an American entertainer who carved out a place in popular culture as perhaps the most famous drag queen in the United States.

More information can be found at AltonPride.com. Scholarship applications can be submitted online or a pdf version is available to download and submit by mail. An awards event will be held later this spring to announce the scholarship winners.

Dedicated to our simple mission of COMMUNITY • CONNECTION • COMPASSION — Alton Pride strives to build a strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, connect with our neighbors, and care for those in need through our events and activities. If you recently made a resolution to give back and get more involved with your community, we invite you to join us! Check out AltonPride.com to see who we are and what we currently do in the community.

