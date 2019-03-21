SPRINGFIELD, IL – Multi-platinum, record-breaking band, Shinedown, will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on Saturday, August 17 at the Illinois State Fair.

Record-breaking doesn’t even begin to describe Shinedown. In their career they have already sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, earned 11 platinum and gold singles, four platinum and gold albums, and garnered over 1.5 billion total streams so far. This doesn’t stop with their albums; each of the band’s released singles have reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart.

After performing “GET UP” on Live with Kelly & Ryan & having the song featured as part of TODAY’slook back at 2018 – the band broke yet another record. Shinedown obtained the title of most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever with their 13th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. This 13th #1 ties them with Van Halen for the second most in the history of the chart.

Their latest album ATTENTION ATTENTION already has momentum with singles “GET UP” and “DEVIL” and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Tickets for the concerts listed below go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday, April 22 at the following prices:

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Free Concert

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Saturday, August 17: Shinedown

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting April 20 at Ticketmaster.com. For those who prefer to purchase tickets in person, you can get them at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 22.

The Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the ticketed Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket provides fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes food, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert and Stage Side Party tickets will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets are on sale. Stage Side Party tickets purchased on or before July 15, 2019, will also receive a parking pass for the concert date event.

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

More like this: