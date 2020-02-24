EDWARDSVILLE – Interested in pursuing a fulfilling career of inspirational student development? Attend the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s College Student Personnel Administration Program’s (CSPA) Visit Day being held Friday, March 6 and consider the possibilities of a career in higher education.

The full-day event begins at 8:15 a.m. in Evergreen Hall on the SIUE campus. It includes a continental breakfast, lunch, networking reception and graduate assistant interview fair. Attendees can speak with program faculty and current students, network with SIUE Student Affairs staff and interview for graduate assistantships with SIUE Student Affairs, as well as off-campus partner institutions.

Pre-register for the CSPA Visit Day at siue.edu/cspa-visit-day.

“The CSPA program has established a reputation for academic rigor, and has a focus on social justice and student development,” said Pietro Sasso, PhD, assistant professor and CSPA program director. “Our diverse program prepares students for entry- to mid-level positions in college administration, such as student affairs, academic advising or admissions. In addition, our experiential learning opportunities allow students to actively engage in contemporary higher education issues facing today’s college students.”

The 39-hour program includes 33 hours of coursework in college student personnel administration, a comprehensive exam, six hours of practicum and a final research project.

The application fee will be waived for prospective students in attendance who apply for admission during the event – a $40 savings. Plus, priority consideration for admission will be given to candidates who attend Visit Day.

