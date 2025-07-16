EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a jury has found a 51-year-old St. Louis man guilty of felony aggravated battery for an attack on a hospital security guard.

Jurors deliberated about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon, July 15, 2025, before finding Shantel D. Stanciel guilty.

The charge stemmed from an Oct. 9, 2022, attack on the victim. Stanciel choked and repeatedly punched the security guard at a public place, Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

“This kind of violence endangers public safety and cannot be ignored,” Haine said. “I thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence, and recognize the outstanding work of the Maryville Police Department and our prosecution team in securing this conviction.”



The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Korinne Rolens and Assistant State's Attorney Mike Stewart. Rolens, in her closing argument, said the attacked was unprovoked and happened at the hospital's Pavilion for Women.

“Just feet from where babies are being born, this defendant strangled the victim, and when that wasn’t enough, he struck him repeatedly,” Rolens told jurors.

Stanciel will be sentenced later. Under Illinois law, Aggravated Battery is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Circuit Judge Tim Berkley presided at the trial, which began and concluded Tuesday.

“Securing a guilty verdict in a felony jury trial in a single day is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Assistant State’s Attorneys Rolens and Stewart,” Haine said.

