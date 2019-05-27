ALTON - To show appreciation to area first responders, the AT&T store in Alton will be hosting a community day in their honor on Saturday June 1. The general public is welcome to attend the event, which will feature food, games of bags and local vendors from across the area, including Poputopia' gourmet popcorn.

A firetruck from the Alton Fire Department will also be on hand. The community is welcome to set up their small business representation free of charge that day as well. It will all be located at 1725 Homer Adams Parkway. A representative of the store said it offers discounts to folks in the military as well as first responders every day and wanted to do something extra to show their appreciation.

There will be a donation bucket for the fire department as well as donations to somewhere in the community by Poputopia. A representative of the store said many first responders utilize AT&T tech for their daily work.

"FirstNet is what AT&T has for first responders to have the priority on the network, especially when a disaster were to strike," she said "Also it’s a discounted plan for them. I can send you info on that if you want. It’s for any and all first responders." In the future, the store wants to host more events for first responders



