EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Rachel Schoenecker has been a special runner in the Tigers’ exclusvie crop of cross country and track and field team members the past four years.

She will conclude her running career with Edwardsville in the spring on the track and field team.

“Rachel is the only lady to qualify and run in the IHSA State Cross Country Championships in high school,” her coach George Patrylak said. “Although Rachel is soft spoken she is one of those ladies who works hard every day and leads by example. She is really focused and wants to end her senior season on the right note in track.”

In her final time on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville home course for the Tigers, she had one of her best races all-time as a Tiger,” Coach Patrylak said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She attacked the race and joined Allie Sweatt and Lizzie Lynn as the only three female runners I have directly worked with that have broken 20 minutes on our home course. It was an outstanding race and effort.”

Rachel hopes to continue to compete in cross country and track and college and the coach said he believes the 5K/6K distances in women’s cross country in college will help her continue to be successful.

“Rachel has been a huge part of this team for many years and helped the team make it through to state for the third consecutive year in girls cross country this year,” Coach Patrylak said.

Schoenecker said she loves all her team members and wouldn’t have been able to have accomplished what she has in her Edwardsville career without them.

“It has been an amazing experience running at state,” she said of her four appearances. “I have always loved running and hope to continue in college.”

More like this: