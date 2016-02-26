EDWARDSVILLE - The sky appears to be the limit for Lincoln Middle School eighth-grade wrestler Ben Lunn.

Lunn is preparing for the end of the season regional, sectional and state Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation meets and is confident of a strong finish once again. He was an Illinois state champion last year at 74 pounds in 2015 as a seventh grader. He was fifth in 2014 in the novice division at state in sixth grade.

Ben is the son of Dan and Marcy Lunn. Ben’s parents could not be more proud of their gifted son.

“He is an incredibly hard working and motivated kid,” Dan Lunn said. “He is part of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club. Lincoln Middle School follows the IKWF circuit. He is not only gifted with wrestling, but the classroom as well. He is just a good young man, a great kid.”

Ben Lunn’s goal is to make the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Finals on March 12. This weekend he will begin that journey in the regional meet.

Dan Lunn spoke highly of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and its coaches. Dan Lunn said in the Edwardsville program, all the coaches are talented and on the same page, which makes it so outstanding.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ben Lunn said the “team” of coaches, family and friends have provided him the support needed with training, schooling and competing.

“There is a tight community of parents, wrestlers and coaches in the Edwardsville District 7 wrestling program,” Ben Lunn said. “With this tight bond, everyone supports one another, hence creating a team that is closely aligned with one another.”

Ben said he tries to lead the other kids his age by example.

“If I work hard in practice, possibly my teammates will be motivated by my actions and follow my lead,” he said. “I recognize, however, that it is up to them to further themselves in wrestling and have the drive to continue to do so.”

For the future, Ben said he would love to aspire high and achieve a gold medal in the Olympics in wrestling. He said he also hopes to continue his education at the prestigious United States Naval Academy.

In wrestling, Ben said there are many life lessons.

“In one moment, you can be ‘on top of the world,’ and the next you are ‘kicking dirt on the ground,’ wondering where you went wrong,” he said. “Wrestling allows you the choice of whether to get back up and keep trying or mentally collapse and allow your emotions to take over. This aspect is completely up to you and separates those driven to excel from those trying to simply get by.”

More like this: