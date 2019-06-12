ALTON - At least two more individuals have come forward to report alleged inappropriate sexual relations with Alton Middle School teacher, William C. Ingersoll.

Ingersoll already faces one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, issued on May 22, 2019.

Alton Police said at the time of his arrest, there was no obvious indication other individuals had been victimized by Ingersoll. Today, Alton Police want to remind the public the best way to stop a predator is to break the silence of victims. As a result, Alton Police would like to encourage anyone who may be a victim of Ingersoll to come forward and tell their story.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “As I said before, no trusted adult should take advantage of their position to cultivate a sexual relationship, especially with a child. My detectives are the best around, and I want anyone with an experience with this man, or anyone else, to know it is safe to tell their story to us.”

Anyone who would like to initiate a report with the Alton Police Department about an encounter with Ingersoll, or any other suspect, can respond in person to Alton Police Headquarters, 1700 East Broadway in Alton, or contact detectives by telephone at 618-463-3505 extension 634.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

