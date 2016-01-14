The numbers drawn for the record-breaking Wednesday's massive Powerball jackpot were:

08, 27, 34, 04 and 19, and the Powerball was 10.

It is reported there were at least three winners for the record-shattering $1.5 billion jackpot. Winning Powerball tickets were sold in Florida, Tennessee and the Californian town of Chino Hills, according to the California Lottery Association.

On Jan. 9, the date of the previous drawing, it was the 19th consecutive one without a grand prize winner.

The way this financial distribution will work, according to those speaking for Powerball, is there will be first a large tax bill and prize money will be split evenly among the winners.

