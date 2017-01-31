BETHALTO – Civic Memorial's Ashley Westbrook has become a leader on the Eagles' girls bowling team.

Her efforts on the lanes have meant much for the Eagles this season. Westbrook has led the Eagles on average (186), high game (227) and high series (627). Westbrook's biggest tourney so far this season will be Saturday, Feb. 4 IHSA, Triad Regional at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

“We've had a good year,” Westbrook said. “Everyone's improved a lot from where we were at the start of the season.”

Westbrook has been bowling for the past seven years, starting up at the Eagles' home house, Airport Bowl in Bethalto. “I started bowling with my grandfather and it's been a lot of fun,” Westbrook said. “I've stuck with it and really enjoyed it.

“I've gotten to meet a lot of people through bowling.”

Being a part of the Eagle program means much to Westbrook. “Being on the team really means a lot to me,” Westbrook said. “It's a great program we have here at school; my friends all know I'm on the bowling team and they're really happy for me being a part of the team.”

Westbrook still has two years left of high school bowling, but when she graduates, she hopes to continue bowling on the collegiate level. “I would like to go to either McKendree (in Lebanon) or Lindenwood after I graduate,” Westbrook said. “I definitely would like to bowl in college.”

Westbrook models her game after two of the top bowlers – Australian Jason Belmonte, known for his two-handed delivery style, and Shannon O'Keefe, who is currently the women's bowling coach at McKendree and has represented the USA in international competition as well as won several professional championships. “They're both really good bowlers,” Westbrook said.

After her competitive days come to an end, Westbrook still plans to bowl recreationally. “It's something I really enjoy doing,” Westbrook said. “It's something anyone can do.”

