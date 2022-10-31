Ashlee Nichoalds Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Ashlee Nichoalds Hometown: Cambria, Illinois Years of Service: 3 KIA: No Branch: Army Wars: Afghanistan Message: My daughter Ashlee is my military hero. She had the guts and nerve to do what I wanted to do but wasn’t brave enough and that was join the military. It’s given her confidence, self-esteem, an excellent work ethic and a sense of accomplishment that I could never teach her. I’m so very proud of her! Submitted By: Donna Cross Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending