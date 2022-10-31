Ashlee Nichoalds
Hometown: Cambria, Illinois
Years of Service: 3
KIA: No
Branch: Army
Wars: Afghanistan
Message: My daughter Ashlee is my military hero. She had the guts and nerve to do what I wanted to do but wasn’t brave enough and that was join the military. It’s given her confidence, self-esteem, an excellent work ethic and a sense of accomplishment that I could never teach her. I’m so very proud of her!
Submitted By: Donna Cross