COLLINSVILLE - Many of the roads in the region that have been closed are still shut down as of Monday morning. Some roads are expected to be opened later in the day.

Illinois Route 100 from U.S. 67 in Alton to Pearl in Pike County is closed, with Illinois Route 3 and Illinois at Route 100 in Grafton.

Illinois 96 in Kampsville is closed with the Brussels Ferry. Access to/from Alton over the Clark Bridge remains available with one lane for travel in each direction. Illinois Route 143 at Illinois 255 in Wood River is reduced to one lane in each direction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced several current road closures due to major flooding within District 8: Illinois 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Ellis Grove in Randolph County; Chester River Bridge across the Mississippi River due to closure of MO-51 in Perryville, MO.

Ilinois Route 3 south of Chester.

U.S. 50 at Silver Creek between O’Fallon and Lebanon in St. Clair County.

Illinois Route 3 truck bypass (Water St.) in Chester; Kaskaskia Street in Chester; Illinois 155 in Prairie DuRocher.

These roadways are expected to open this afternoon: Illinois Route 3 @100 in Grafton; Illinois Route 3 at Nine Mile Creek; and US 50 at Silver Creek.

Until such time as these highways are opened for travel, IDOT reminds all motorists to heed closure and all other signage – as significant debris has been deposited on flooded roadways. In addition, the necessary highway inspections cannot be completed until this debris is removed.

The department will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois. Flooding has or will require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers as well as several creeks and streams. Over the next several days, updates will be provided by IDOT as warranted, when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures, for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

