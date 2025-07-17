WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) yesterday met with leaders and members from the Illinois Corn Growers and the Illinois Soybean Producers to discuss their shared priorities to grow Illinois’s agriculture industry and support our farmers. Duckworth and the members discussed the importance of supporting our family farmers by expanding the biofuels market, increasing agricultural exports and improving farm safety net programs as Donald Trump continues to threaten critical federal agricultural programs. Photos from yesterday’s meeting with the Illinois Corn Growers can be found on the Senator’s website. Photos from yesterday’s meeting with the Illinois Soybean Producers can be found on the Senator’s website.

“America has always depended on our nation’s farmers to grow the food and fuel we need, and I’m proud to advocate for them on both the national and international stage,” Duckworth said. “The work of Illinois’s farmers is so important to the strength of our state and our nation, and I will continue to do everything I can to support the Illinois Corn Growers, the Illinois Soybean Association and our farmers across the state at the federal level.”

In the Senate, Duckworth has been a leader in supporting biofuels, including expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and permanent authority to use E15 fuel year-round. Duckworth, the founding co-chair of the Senate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Caucus, helped introduce the bipartisan Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act and the bipartisan Next Generations Fuel Act to allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10 percent. Duckworth additionally helped introduce the bipartisan Home Front Energy Independence Act to ban Russian oil and expand use and production of biofuel that’s grown in the American heartland, while providing American families with a less expensive option to fuel their vehicles. Previously, she introduced the SAF Accuracy Act and helped introduce the Farm to Fly Act and to help accelerate the production and development of SAF.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Duckworth has been an advocate for Illinois agriculture across the globe and helped secure significant wins for Illinois and American agriculture. After Duckworth’s visit in 2023, Japan announced a regulatory change that will lead to an increase in imports from U.S. biofuel producers, supporting our farmers and growing Illinois’s economy, and following a prior trip to Taiwan in 2022, she helped secure a commitment from Taiwan to purchase an estimated $2.6 billion of our Illinois’s corn and soybeans.

