WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) today met with U.S. Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan to discuss the limited logistical support provided by Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials as they ramp up increased immigration enforcement operations across the Chicago area during “Operation Midway Blitz.” At DHS’s request, NSGL has agreed to provide limited logistical support, to include office space, parking, and storage space for nonlethal munitions. No Navy personnel or resources will be involved in immigration raids directed by DHS in the Chicago area.

During the meeting, the lawmakers underscored that transparency is essential as the Trump Administration increases ICE’s presence in the Chicago area and continues to threaten to deploy the National Guard. Durbin, Duckworth, and Schneider also made clear that NSGL should not provide any additional support to DHS as raids are expected to continue, and that the limited nature of NSGL’s support to DHS and restrictions to DHS operations on the base are outlined in writing.

“Chicago does not need to be ‘saved’ by President Trump, and the increased federal immigration enforcement operation is nothing more than a shameless scare tactic,” said Durbin. “While the President and DHS officials dodge accountability and literally lock us out of buildings to avoid our oversight, I appreciate that Secretary Phelan accepted our invitation to speak about ensuring Naval Station Great Lakes does not get dragged into the President’s political theater.”

“I’m deeply concerned by how little transparency the Trump Administration is providing when it comes to deploying federal agents and our troops into our cities to intimidate Americans in their own communities,” Duckworth said. “I’m glad Secretary Phelan answered our request for a meeting and answered our questions today, but I am still concerned about exactly what plans DoD has for DHS use of Naval Station Great Lakes and we still need the Administration’s plans in writing. We have a duty to our servicemembers to find out exactly what the Administration’s plan is around Naval Station Great Lakes and to ensure these efforts do not undermine our military’s readiness and ultimately weaken our national security.”

“Senators Durbin and Duckworth and I pressed the Secretary of the Navy to ensure that Naval Station Great Lakes is protected from the Trump Administration’s political theatrics that threaten our national security. Every Sailor in our Navy goes through basic training at NSGL, the largest military installation in Illinois, where more than 1,000 Sailors graduate each week. It is essential to our military readiness, and we are calling for clear guardrails and written agreements to guarantee that those working and residing there can pursue their mission without interruption,” said Schneider.

Durbin, Duckworth, and Schneider have been explicit about their opposition to President Trump increasing immigration raids in Chicago and his threats to deploy National Guard troops as a political move to distract from his Administration’s failure to lower the cost of living or address constituents’ health care needs. The Senators wrote to Attorney General Bondi, DHS Secretary Noem, Department of Defense Secretary Hegseth, and FBI Director Patel requesting immediate information regarding potential actions President Trump would take to send the military to Chicago.

Last week, the lawmakers visited NSGL to learn more about how DHS plans to position itself at the base. The Trump Administration first contacted the base on August 14, asking if they could make space available for DHS to be occupied for the next month. Durbin, Duckworth, and Schneider requested a meeting with DHS and were denied, as well as locked out of the office space that DHS intends to use after requesting entry. DHS has not provided any transparency into its plans for how this military base will be used by DHS officials, which component of DHS will be using the base, and whether the use of this base is necessary given existing field offices in the Chicagoland area.

Durbin and Duckworth have also introduced seven amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2026 to enhance congressional oversight over President Trump’s expansive use of the military for law enforcement operations in American cities, including without the consent or request of a state’s elected officials.

