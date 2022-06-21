Arts Council Encouraging Jersey County Fair Entries

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Arts Council is encouraging Jersey County residents to support the upcoming Jersey County fair by producing art to be entered for judging at Exhibitors Hall.

Sherry Droste, vice president of the Arts Council, said, “The fair’s Exhibitors Hall celebrates artwork in every form, from growing flowers and fruits and vegetables to textile art to paintings and photography to antiques. It’s so much fun to wander through the building and see the level of creativity and talent.”

Over the next two weeks, the council will offer classes during which participants can create artwork to be entered for judging at the fair. The council will explain the process for entering and will provide the entry form.

Here’s this week’s lineup of classes:

Article continues after sponsor message

Thursday, June 23, 6 -8 p.m. - Matisse self-portrait collage. Darla Cavins will lead the class, which is open to all ages and will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville, located at 400 S. State St. Registration is required, and a $15 fee is payable to Darla the day of the class. Please bring a photograph of yourself to serve as the basis of your artwork.

Friday, June 24, 6 – 10 p.m. – Julie Wock will facilitate a wet-on-wet oil landscape painting for those 18 and older at the Susnig Center’s Senior Center in Jerseyville. Canvases and painting supplies will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a roll of paper towels and a package wet wipes. Registration is required, and the fee for the class is $30.

Saturday, June 25, 8:30 – 10 a.m. – Ages 6 to 14 can participate in the monthly NASA Space Place Art Challenge. NASA will post a themed drawing prompt. After a short discussion of that topic, kids will have an opportunity to create a drawing using a variety of materials. Images of each drawing will be submitted to NASA. If your child's drawing is selected, it will be posted to the NASA web site for one month. There is no fee for this class, which will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church. Registration is required.

Tuesday, June 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m. – Those 10 and older (the class includes operating a hot glue gun) are invited to join Rhonda Allen to plant and accessorize a fairy garden. This class will be held in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, and there is no fee. Registration is required.

Registration links can found on the top of the page Art Council’s Facebook page at JerseyCountyArtsCouncil@facebook.com.

More like this: