EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Orchestra and Choirs and Opera Edwardsville will wrap a week-long residency with a concert performance of Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni. The performance weekend is a co-presentation with SIUE’s Arts & Issues. Guest soloists from Opera Edwardsville will join SIUE student performers in both the orchestra and choir, conducted by Michael Mishra, DA, Director of Orchestral Studies. Concert times are 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evenings, May 2 and 3.

"We are thrilled to continue our established relationship with Opera Edwardsville through the Cavalleria Rusticana residency,” said Marc Schapman, professor of voice and chair of the Department of Music. “This collaboration brings some of the finest voices in opera to work alongside our talented students, orchestra, and choir. We are deeply grateful to Arts & Issues for partnering with us to present this powerful concert, and to the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support of the arts in our community."

Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana is described as a one-act opera set in a Sicilian village that centers on the love triangle between Santuzza, Turiddu, and Lola. Santuzza, heartbroken and betrayed, loves Turiddu, who has recently returned from military service. However, Turiddu has rekindled an affair with Lola, his former lover. The tension escalates when Santuzza confronts Turiddu, leading to a tragic chain of events. In the final moments, Turiddu's jealousy and anger spiral result in a fatal confrontation, leaving a community torn apart by love, vengeance, and fate.

Featured guest soloists from Opera Edwardsville are the following:

Santuzza played by Ann Toomey, soprano

Turiddu played by Geoffrey Agpalo, tenor

Lucia played by Lauren Decker, contralto

Alfio played by Craig Irvin, baritone

Lola played by Kathleen Felty, mezzo soprano

Tickets may be purchased on the event page.

Schapman added, "We look forward to many future collaborations with Opera Edwardsville. It’s truly inspiring to see how opera has captured the hearts of the Edwardsville community and continues to grow in popularity."

The two-night performance of Cavalleria Rusticana is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council and Arts & Issues.

