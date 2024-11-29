ST. LOUIS - An arts foundation is planning to build and arts and entertainment facility in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood. On Thursday, the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) Board of Directors approved $5 million in New Markets Tax Credits to develop Delmar Stage and Studios at 2233 Delmar Blvd. A project totaling $6.25 million.

In the coming months, the current tenant in the space will vacate, allowing the Kranzberg Arts Foundation (KAF) to buy the property and develop the building. KAF intends to lease the property to Logic Systems Holdings, which owns an audio, lighting, and video production company based in Valley Park, Missouri.

Logic Systems Holdings will relocate roughly 150 employees to the City of St. Louis, including up to 100 more part-time employees depending on the season. Future phases and plans include new stages for film, television, and music. KAF will embed its workforce development program in the facility as well.

“This is a transformative moment for the City of St. Louis. The addition of Delmar Stage and Studios reflects the growing recognition of our city as a place where businesses can thrive and invest in a brighter future,” said Neal Richardson, SLDC president and CEO. “This project will create meaningful jobs for our residents, amplify our vibrant arts and culture scene, and inspire continued innovation. We are proud to partner with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, a visionary and steadfast community anchor, to bring this impactful project to life and further showcase the potential of St. Louis.”

“The Kranzberg Arts Foundation is proud to partner with the SLDC and Logic Systems Holdings on this impactful development, ensuring and committing to retaining and growing our region’s arts, music, and entertainment sector, and bringing new jobs and workforce development opportunities to the City of St. Louis,” said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

The project is expected to be completed in Summer 2025 with additions to follow.

About St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC)

St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is the independent economic development agency serving the City of St. Louis, Missouri. It is an action-oriented organization that exists to empower, develop and transform St. Louis through a vibrant, just and growing economy where all people can thrive. Learn more at developstlouis.org.

About Kranzberg Arts Foundation (KAF)

Through the development of artistic venues, studios and workspaces, short and long-term residencies, and community based programming, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation provides essential infrastructure for the arts to thrive in the St. Louis region. Taking an arts-based approach to community development, the Foundation ensures it is aligning its investments with the needs and visions of the broader community. Committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive approach, The Foundation furthers economic development and cultural sustainability, while helping to establish St. Louis as a premiere arts and entertainment destination. For more information, visit kranzbergartsfoundation.org.

