EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Arts and Craft Fair to benefit the Edwardsville High School band program this past Saturday and Sunday was again a hit, with 223 crafters and more than 2,500 in attendance for the two-day affair.

Edwardsville Band Boosters President Danielle Henke said the event featured a variety of crafters, concessions, a bake sale, jewelry and Christmas items and more.

“The money raised from the Arts and Crafts Fair supports the Band Boosters throughout the year with marching band supplies and expenses,” Henke said. “This helps pay for marching band trips and travel and the winter JV and varsity guard. We also have a bake sale that goes to a scholarship program we have set up. All proceeds from the Arts and Crafts Fair do stay here for the marching band.”

Henke said the Arts and Crafts Fair takes a considerable amount of volunteer work to schedule and plan each year.

“We start working on the next week as soon as this one finishes,” she said. “It is a great community event and brings a lot of people out each year.”

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

