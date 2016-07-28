ALTON - Artists and designers are welcome to submit their work for a Recycled Fashion Show to be presented at the 10th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Sat, Sept. 17th 2016.

The show encourages artists to utilize waste by creating garments that turn it into fashion. “Stretch your imagination and think big,” says coordinator Lillian Bates of By Design, “in researching this trend in the eco-fashion world, we have seen stunning garments made from materials such as used newsprint, aluminum cans, plastic, decks of cards, VCR tape, candy wrappers, packaging, wire, and more!”

Participants may submit a maximum of three outfits or articles of clothing. At least 50% of the garment must be made of recycled, reused, or waste materials that would’ve otherwise ended up at a recycling facility or a landfill. Artists are asked to make an effort to upcycle the remaining 50% of materials instead of purchasing new items.

The term “recycling” means to turn waste into a reusable product or to refurbish a product for reuse. “Upcycling”, a particular form of recycling, involves turning waste material or an unwanted product into a better-quality product.

Prizes will be given in a “13 & under” category, as well as three adult categories: Fantasy/Costume, Functional, and Most Imaginative Use of Materials. Awards will be determined by a panel of jurors, and announced from the main stage at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. To find further details and to register as a participant, please fill out the registration form found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com

Artists must register by September 3rd and be able to arrive at the show by 11:30 to prepare and be briefed on the logistics of the runway show, which starts at 12:30. Artists must provide their own models.

This new feature of the festival is being curated by the By Design School of Fashion, located at 136 Front Street in Downtown Alton. For more information, please contact Lillian Bates at lillian@lillianbydesign.com or 433-1400. The Mississippi Earthtones Festival, co-organized by Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club, is a celebration of our rivers through art, music, and conservation. The 10th annual event promises to attract thousands of people to Broadway, where the street will be closed to traffic, between Henry and Alton Streets, from 11am to 10pm.

