ALTON - Artist Mary Berry has rediscovered color.

Berry, who experiments with sculpture, prints, paint and photography, has her art on display at Milton Schoolhouse through the end of May. She shared that her decision to pursue art was an act of self-care, and she is “exhilarated” to find that her work is resonating with others.

“Creativity has helped define another side of myself at this stage of life,” she said. “Before, it was being a wife and mother, then a career in real estate. Retirement gives us an opportunity to explore the side of ourselves we sometimes push aside in order to meet life’s many obligations."



The Jerseyville-based artist recently returned to the Riverbend area after years on the East Coast. She worked as a real estate agent and now serves as a caregiver to her mother.

In 2022, her friend Darla Cavins introduced her to art and encouraged her to use it as “therapy, because it feels good to get your emotions out and onto a canvas,” Berry explained. Berry quickly realized how much she enjoyed creating.

And her art began to attract attention. Soulard Art Gallery accepted three of her pieces for a show. Local artists Charles Mooneyham and Stephen Scordias took Berry under their wing and displayed some of her work at Mooneyham Art. Her first solo exhibit at Milton Schoolhouse has been “really good.”

A self-described perfectionist, Berry understands that it can be intimidating to start creating art. She shared that she bought art supplies for herself once before, then became so frustrated that she gifted the supplies to her daughter instead, who has gone on to become an “incredible artist” herself.

But now, with the right timing, Berry has discovered that she loves creating and experimenting with her work. She encourages other people to take that first step and try making something of their own.

“The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” she said. “When I found I could share my art at the Milton Schoolhouse, it felt like I was in the right space at just the right time. Art has become part of a healing and mental wellness process for me…I so wish others would just try. Everyone thinks they are not good at art. There is no right or wrong way to express what you feel. The goal is to transfer your feelings outside of yourself. I just happen to transfer mine to paper using paint but there are many ways to be creative.”

Sharing her work has been “very vulnerable,” but also “freeing,” Berry said. She has loved connecting with other artists and people who respond to her art.

“It’s an awesome feeling when something you have created resonates with another soul,” she said. “All of us want people to love our art, but I recognized not everyone will. My art may resonate with someone and when it does, it may strike a feeling or a memory, maybe a sense of wonder, joy, sadness or pain. It is through our awareness we are able to be present here and now.”

But the biggest gift has been reconnecting with herself. Berry shared that as her art has developed, so has she. She is proud of the work she does and can’t wait to share it with more people going forward.

She encourages everyone, but especially women, to find a way to express and take care of themselves. This is what art has given her, and she hopes others can find that same peace.

“I’m forever grateful to have found something so freeing,” she said.

You can visit Berry’s official Facebook page to keep up with her work.

