ALTON - Famed artist Joe Miller returned to State Street in Alton to touch up half of the circle mural he created back in September 2021 to bring it back to life.

The painting faded with the traffic flow on State Street. Together with Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, they concluded a half circle would be a better way to be more lasting with traffic flow in that area.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Miller, originally from Staunton, was a Lewis and Clark Community College graduate and now is a world-renowned artist. He has done mural projects throughout Chicago and across the U.S. and the world.

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller said he is doing some touch up on the project and give it another shot.

"Based on what we know now, we hope to replenish it in a half circle," he said. "it is the same paint, just with more coats, and today I am using a cleaner to take away some of the leftovers. We just figured we would give it another shot and go and chalk it up to a learning experience.

"Bringing back half of it reminds us of how nice it was in the beginning, but I am not a preservationist. I live in Chicago, went to high school in Staunton, and approached Alton about doing a mural and then they came up with the street possibility. We did the paint yesterday and today is a designated day for cleaning and sealing. We will only have the road blocked for a few days."

More like this:

Alton Entrepreneurs Share Plans for Businesses at "What's Up Downtown" Meeting
Aug 20, 2025
Alton Residents Urge City Officials To Keep State Street Trails Non-Commercial
6 days ago
Mental Health First Aid Instructor Shares Why Training is Vital
Jul 28, 2025
Event Lead Explains Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship Schedule and Community
Jul 15, 2025
Jerseyville Bass Player to Return Home for "Rock the Block" Concert
Aug 13, 2025

 