ALTON - The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk for Arthritis again raised awareness for one of America’s leading causes of disability and funds for research, health education and advocacy early Saturday morning.

The race was held starting and finishing at the Simmons Hanly Conroy firm location at One Court Street, Alton, IL. There was a race reception and pancake breakfast at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Alton off Fourth Street after the event.

Aaron Alton was the overall winner with a time of 16:06, followed by Walter Becker, 16:19.6 and Thomas Gage, 16:33.3. Rachel Durham was the first woman finisher, 23:52.7.

Many of the runners dressed in bright red and Christmas attire and the spirit of the holiday was felt throughout the course. Both young and old completed the race, some walking, others running.

