EDWARDSVILLE - Just in time for Earth Day, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will become an official steward of an Artemis Moon Tree. The Liquidambar styraciflua (American Sweetgum) seedling is scheduled for public viewing and planting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 otherwise known as Earth Day. SIUE was one of three locations in the state of Illinois to be awarded the 50 to 60-inch seedling due to an application from associate director of admissions, Alicia Taylor.

“I thought this was a long shot,” said Taylor who applied for The Gardens at SIUE to be the permanent location for one of the botanical space travellers. "Looking through the lens of educational outreach, this seemed like a great opportunity for learners from across generations to engage with SIUE in a way that aligns with our mission."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Moon Trees Team, the seedling was grown from a seed that orbited the Moon during the November 16, 2022–December 11, Artemis 2022 mission. After the flight, Moon Trees were grown in eight USDA Forest Service facilities, including the six nurseries that are part of the National Nursery System, two research facilities, and one state nursery. The SIUE seedling was grown at J. Herbert Stone Nursery and arrived on campus Thursday, April 10.

Taylor submitted the application more than 18 months ago at the urging of Janet Loeffler, a member of the Lifelong Learning Institute where Taylor had worked as the coordinator for Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach.

“I participate in Lifelong Learning at SIUE,” said Loeffler. “And although my undergraduate college years were spent at the University of Illinois, I have learned to enjoy the courses here for seniors interested in lifelong learning. And what makes this campus even better, is the beauty of the landscaping here. When I saw the news article about the moon trees, I knew, that this was the best place for it."

After a few encouraging mentions by Loeffler to consider applying, Taylor received the congratulatory email from The Artemis I Moon Trees Team of the NASA Office of STEM Engagement in early March. SIUE was one of just several sites who won the bid out of 1300 applications reviewed by the NASA Office of STEM Engagement and the USDA Forest Service.

According to the selection committee, “Your combined education impact statement and tree care plan distinguished your application as a top candidate.” The email also went on the detail the seedling’s journey: “The tree was grown from a seed that flew aboard Artemis I in 2022. The seed travelled farther than any space craft made for humans has ever gone during a 25 ½ day journey beyond the Moon and back!”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We're very excited to have it in the gardens,” said Carol Gardner, volunteer coordinator for The Gardens at SIUE. “We selected a site for the tree along the walkway, so that people have to walk through the garden to see it.”

The 25-member volunteer team consists of SIUE students, retired professors and a number of master gardeners and master naturalists, trained by the University of Illinois extension program. Though the natural landscape, which already includes a grove of sweet gum trees, is open to the public, the facilities management team has planned to erect light fencing around the tree.

Gardner added, “It's pretty exciting to talk to kids about it. A number of our volunteers are retired teachers, so we're all pretty interested in the impact that could have.”

“When this tree is planted, I will be able to check on it every Wednesday and marvel about the journey this tree took to come to our campus,” said Loeffler.

Taylor shared, "Now I work in Admissions overseeing the tour program, and what a unique thing to be able to share as a fun fact on a campus tour for prospective students. I have a young son, and who knows? Maybe he'll attend SIUE someday and give tours and mention the moon tree."

The Earth Day tree planting is scheduled for 9:30am at The Gardens at SIUE, which is always open to the public.

Students interested in volunteering at The Gardens at SIUE may sign up through Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub.

The USDA Forest Service Moon Trees Team requests social media users to use the hashtag #moontrees and tag them with the following handles: @u.s.forestservice on Facebook and Instagram; @forestservice and @naturalinquirer on X/Twitter. Follow their website for more information and learning resources.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this: