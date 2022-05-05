BELLEVILLE – In connection with a matching grant from The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Art on the Square has purchased an 8’ sculpture titled “Flame” from sculptor Ron Stinson. The sculpture will be installed at the St. Clair County Historical Society’s Daphne Sumner History Discovery Center, located at 705 East Washington St. Belleville. This abstract piece of art can be displayed both indoors and outdoors and is made of Marine Quality Stainless Steel.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

"The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is the only arts funder in the United States—public or private—that provides access to the arts in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. jurisdictions. Each year, we award thousands of grants to provide everyone in the United States with diverse opportunities for arts participation. We award cost/share matching grants to nonprofit organizations for a wide variety of arts projects, literature fellowships for published creative writers and translators, and partnership agreements with the 62 state/jurisdictional arts agencies and regional arts organizations. Through our programs, we encourage activities that rebuild the creative economy and educate the next generation; unite and heal the nation through the arts; and serve the nation’s arts field. We are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, and fostering mutual respect for the diverse beliefs and values of all individuals and groups."

About the St. Clair County Historical Society’s Daphne Sumner Discovery Center

The Daphne Sumner History Discovery Center is a hub for local history featuring the Roger Schlueter Research Library, storage for museum collections, and space for educational programs. The Discovery Center is a 1909 Queen Anne-style house and is currently under renovation. The Historical Society will have a separate dedication ceremony for the ‘Flame’ sculpture at a later date. For more information or to donate, visit https://stcchs.org/discovery/.

