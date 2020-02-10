ALTON - Malia Esquivel, a senior, is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Malia is an exceptional student currently carrying a cumulative 3.886 GPA. She is such a dedicated student and her above-average academic performance is a direct result of her hard work and strong focus.

Malia has proven to be a take-charge person who is able to successfully master anything she puts her mind toward. Through her involvement in different organizations such as National Honor Society, Minority Excellence, and Marching 100, she has spent considerable time involved with school and the community. Malia even finds time to give clarinet lessons and tutor Spanish.

As a member of the Alton Marching 100, Malia worked her way up to woodwind sergeant. For the past two summers she has worked at Raging Rivers Water Park and last season was promoted to Assistant Supervisor.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a member of the Minority Excellence Program and National Honor Society, Malia also demonstrates outstanding leadership while maintaining a clear sense of purpose. Malia is described as a very friendly young woman who gets along well with everyone she encounters.

Malia represents AHS well as a “Remarkable Redbird” since she is willing to give back at times when others will not get involved.

See Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/ejadvisorartfahrner/

More like this: