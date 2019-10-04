

Alyssa Bean

Alyssa Bean is a senior at Alton High School is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month. She is also the AHS Vice-President of Family Career Community Leaders of America and recently received second place at the FCCLA state convention for her presentation. She was also a delegate at the FCCLA national convention in Anaheim, California.

Currently, Alyssa is collaborating with the Alton Police Department and Oasis Women’s Shelter on a domestic violence awareness community campaign. Alyssa is always willing to help out and is a role model for younger students at Alton High School. She is a great mentor for younger students who are struggling with transitioning from middle school by helping them make better choices in school.

While at Alton High School, Alyssa has also participated in Student Council, track, basketball, volleyball, robotics club, physics club, birthday buddies, Redbird’s Nest, Upward Bound, and is currently the editor of the Tatler. Alyssa’s future plans include serving our nation by joining the military.

