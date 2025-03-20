ALTON – Creativity and mental health advocacy come together in an inspiring collaboration between Mooneyham Art, The Milton Schoolhouse, and Centerstone. The Alton Art Expo is a groundbreaking exhibition and community gathering that highlights the healing power of artistic expression.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 29th, from Noon to 7 PM, and Sunday, March 30th, from Noon to 5 PM at The Milton Schoolhouse, providing an immersive experience where visitors can explore art’s role in mental health awareness and recovery.

Art has long been a tool for self-expression, resilience, and healing. This event creates a welcoming space for artists and community members to engage in meaningful conversations about well-being, creativity, and personal growth. Through a curated selection of artwork, interactive discussions, and expert-led programming, attendees will gain insight into the intersection of art and mental health.

“Bringing together artists, mental health professionals, and the local community allows us to foster dialogue and break stigmas surrounding mental health,” said Charles Mooneyham, owner of Mooneyham Art. “Art has the power to heal, and we are honored to create a space where people can connect, express, and find support.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will take place at The Milton Schoolhouse, a historic Alton landmark repurposed as a vibrant hub for artists, entrepreneurs, and wellness practitioners. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibitions featuring local artists, participate in workshops, and hear from experts in the mental health field.

About the Partners:

Mooneyham Art is dedicated to promoting and supporting local artists through exhibitions, workshops, and community events. By fostering creative expression, Mooneyham Art provides a platform for artists to share their voices and connect with the community.

The Milton Schoolhouse is a historic building in Alton, Illinois, reimagined as a dynamic space for artists, entrepreneurs, and wellness practitioners. With a mission of supporting creativity and collaboration, it serves as a gathering place for innovation and artistic expression.

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. With a network of outpatient clinics, residential programs, and telehealth services across the nation, Centerstone delivers care that changes people’s lives. It also offers specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services, and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute and Foundation work to advance mental health care through research, technology, and philanthropy.

Join Us!

Alton Art Expo is free and open to the public. Join us on Saturday, March 29th, from Noon to 7 PM, and Sunday, March 30th, from Noon to 5 PM at The Milton Schoolhouse for a weekend of art, conversation, and community support.

For more details, visit Mooneyham Art Expo .

More like this: