SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is raising awareness about the seriousness of the crime of arson during the 30th annual Arson Awareness Week (May 4-10, 2025). This year’s theme is "Preventing Arson in the Wildfire Environment – A Community Approach."

According to the United State Fire Administration (USFA), arson robs communities of its valuable assets, lives and property. It destroys more than buildings; arson can devastate a community resulting in decline through increased insurance premiums, loss of business revenue and a decrease in property values. The fire service can help communities reduce the occurrence of arson and reduce its devastating effect by making residents aware of measures to safeguard their homes, buildings and property.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports municipal fire departments in the United States responded to an estimated annual average of 52,260 intentionally set structure fires in the five-year period from 2014 to 2018. These fires caused an estimated 400 civilian deaths, 950 civilian injuries, and $815 million in direct property damage each year. Three in five intentional structure fires occurred in residential properties and most of these fires involved homes. The incidence of these fires typically peaks in March and April and again in July.

"Arson is not only a crime—it’s a dangerous act that puts lives, property, and entire communities at risk. We have seen the devastating effects intentionally set fires can have on not only communities but families,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “During Arson Awareness Week, I encourage everyone to stay vigilant, report suspicious activity, and help us prevent these devastating fires before they start. Fire prevention is a shared responsibility, and together, we can help make our communities safer and free from intentionally set fires."

Article continues after sponsor message

OSFM’s Division of Arson currently is comprised of a Division Director, two Area Commanders, and 16 Special Agents in the field. The office staff also includes two Administrative Assistants. The OSFM has seven Accelerant Detection Canines who work with Special Agents across the state. In 2024, OSFM Special Agents responded to 1210 investigations and closed 59 cases related to arson with an arrest. In 2024, there were 282 fires that were ruled as incendiary or intentionally set. So far in 2025, OSFM Special Agents have responded to 374 fires and have made 12 arrests.

A statewide Arson Hotline, (800) 252-2947, has been established so that citizens may anonymously provide information about a suspicious fire that has occurred or may occur.

Arson fires are preventable through education and awareness such as the Youth Fire Setting Intervention Program. To request help from this program you can call 1-844-689-7882 or visit the OSFM website at www.sfm.illinois.gov.

These tips listed below can help reduce the risk of arson:

Keep leaves, firewood, overgrown brush, and shrubbery and other combustibles away from buildings.

Keep doors and windows locked when a building is unoccupied. Board up abandoned buildings. Do not use double cylinder deadbolt locks without keeping a key nearby, bars without quick release mechanisms, or other security provisions that could trap a person in a building with a deadly fire.

Store all flammable liquids such as paints, gasoline, and mowers in an approved storage location: locked cabinets, locked storage units, and locked garages (prevent access to kids). Also, keep away from heat sources such as furnaces and any type of heaters.

Report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the local police and support Neighborhood Watch programs.

If you suspect a child is setting fires, notify the proper authorities. Keep matches and lighters out of reach and out of sight of young children.

If you know or suspect that an arson crime has been committed, contact your local fire or police department.

For more information about arson prevention and the OSFM Arson Division, visit www.sfm.illinois.gov.

More like this: