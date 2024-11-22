ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Two 17-year-old males were arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in connection with the homicide of Logan Snyder, a 16-year-old from St. Louis. The incident occurred near the intersection of Regina Avenue and Horn Avenue in South County.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspects are currently being held at the St. Louis County Family Court on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Logan Snyder, who resided in the 400 block of West Ripa Avenue, was identified as the victim following the investigation that began shortly after the incident.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing and have encouraged anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

For those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

More like this: