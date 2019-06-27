– College student and U.S. Army veteran Joseph Brown, 37, came to Lewis and Clark to pursue a degree in business, and found camaraderie and connections that will stay with him long after college.

“The best thing about Lewis and Clark is the comradery of all the students and staff,” Brown said. “It almost reminds me of the way I felt in the military. The support for military personnel on campus is extremely high.”

That support, as well as the college’s location, variety of class offerings, after-grad employment rates and the friendly atmosphere of campus, are what led Brown to L&C to begin his pursuit of a long-term career in veteran outreach as a Veteran Service Officer.

He was even able to get a small taste of that working alongside L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane, and found a mentor in the process.

“I have found several mentors in both teachers and other staff on campus, but the one I would say I looked up to the most was Terry,” he said. “He helped me with both social and academic achievements; he was always there to help me learn; and he cared about myself and my family. I will miss working with him. He has taught me so much and helped build up my confidence with learning to socialize and understand the type of career I could have in the future.”

Over the course of his Army career, Brown has traveled across the world and learned about many different countries and cultures, but coming back to school was still intimidating at first.

“The teachers and staff were there to help me through any situation I had come up and help me with anything I did not understand,” he said. “They worked with me so that I could still get the best education that will lead to a better job.”

Brown earned an Associate in Business Management from Lewis and Clark in Fall 2018 and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree through Missouri Baptist University’s Business program, located conveniently on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

At L&C, Brown was active in the L&C Veterans Club, which Lane advises, and Student Activities. Outside of school, he is involved in the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

