ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will waive day use fees at its more than 2,600 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of the USACE birthday, June 16, and Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19, 2025.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies or vendors that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

Visitors are encouraged to check the current operational status of USACE recreation areas for any closures, restrictions or safety alerts prior to visiting. The Recreation Operational Status website can be found at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=Map. Click on any state for the current overall status of USACE recreation areas within the state and for the status of campgrounds, boat ramps and beaches owned and operated by USACE within those areas. The site is regularly updated with any status changes.

Article continues after sponsor message

USACE also offers other fee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.

USACE is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects.

With more than 2,000 miles of shoreline and more than 416,000 acres of public lands and water, the St. Louis District hosts more than 17 million visitors annually at its five multi-purpose reservoirs and two river projects.

For more information about St. Louis District recreation visit: http://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/. To discover a Corps of Engineers recreation site nearest you, please visit www.corpslakes.us, or www.recreation.gov.

More like this: