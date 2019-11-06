ALTON - An Alton man - Sulaimon E. Hinton - was today charged after an armed robbery at the Hit & Run Food Store, located at 2345 State St. in Alton.

Alton Police was notified about the armed robbery at 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

An employee of Hit & Run provided a description of a suspect who had just robbed them. It was later learned that this lone suspect pointed what was believed to be a handgun at three different employees of the Hit & Run Food Store and then fled after stealing cash from within the store.

An employee was also able to provide the Alton Police Department the last known direction that the suspect had fled, after robbing from the store.

"Alton Police Patrol Sergeant Jason Cole, who was nearby when this armed robbery was reported, immediately began checking the area for this suspect and quickly located this suspect fleeing on foot from the Hit & Run Food Store, Alton Deputy Police Chief Maros Pulido said. "This suspect was detained without further incident, at the entrance to the Landing at Belle Meadows apartment complex (3200 block of Belle St.), after this suspect was trying to flee into the apartment complex.

"Additional investigation was conducted and this suspect was positively identified as the person who just robbed the employees at the Hit & Run Food Store. No physical injuries were reported."

Today, the details of this investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and Hinton, 25 years old, of the 2200 block of Country Club Dr., Alton was charged with armed robbery. The Honorable Judge Schroeder set bail at $250,000.

Hinton is currently being held at the Alton Police Department.

"This was a fantastic job by the Hit & Run employees who were able to quickly report this incident, and provide a good description of the suspect, after just experiencing a very terrorizing act," Deputy Chief Pulido said.

"Additionally, since Sgt. Jason Cole was nearby when this robbery was reported, he was able to locate and detain the suspect within (1) minute of this robbery being reported to the Alton Police Department."

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based on Probable Cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

