SOUTH ROXANA - An armed robbery attempt occurred at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Casey’s Store at 400 Broadway in South Roxana and the South Roxana Police Department requests the public’s assistance.

The suspect stole a bag of Lays Sour Cream Potato Chips and then told the clerk to give him money or he would go over the counter, the South Roxana Police Department said.

The man was a white male around 30-40 years of age, with a thick white goatee, between 5-7 to 6-feet tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with a blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, hat, dark in color glasses on top of the hat. South Roxana Police said the man brandished a kitchen knife with a wooden handle and two steel pins holding the handle in place.

Article continues after sponsor message

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the clerk in fear for her safety locked herself in the office and called 911. The subject fled on foot north east across Broadway Avenue through the Central Park Place Apartments located at 606 Central Park Place Broadway Avenue. The subject fled without taking any money from the cash register.

Coles said the police department arrived within two minutes of receiving the dispatch call of armed robbery. A canvass of the area was unable to locate the subject.

Anybody who can provide assistance is urged to contact the police department dispatch center at (618) 254-4303.

More like this: