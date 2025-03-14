ALTON – An armed robbery at the Puff Zone Smoke Shop on Thursday, March 13, 2025, has prompted an ongoing investigation by the Alton Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the shop at 317 Homer Adams Parkway, Suite B, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday after a store employee reported the incident via 911.

Alton Police said an employee reported a white male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded products. Following the theft, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

In response, Alton police officers and detectives conducted a thorough search of the area. During their investigation, they located a male subject matching the suspect's description.

Officers developed probable cause for his arrest and took him into custody. He is currently being held at the Alton Police Department as the investigation continues.

The Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is actively pursuing leads in this case. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information to contact the department at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.

