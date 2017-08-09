Armed robbery and carjacking reported in East Alton since last night
EAST ALTON - Both an armed robbery and a carjacking were reported to the East Alton Police Department since late last evening, East Alton Major Christian Cranmer confirmed.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
An armed robbery was reported before midnight in the 400 block of Ohio. The alleged robber reportedly had a knife and made off with a small sum of money as he fled on foot. Cranmer said police were able to get a description, which they are not releasing to the public at this time, and are currently following leads in the investigation.
Around 6 a.m. at the East Alton Circle K gas station, a car was reported stolen. Cranmer said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered. A description of the car and suspect were not available at this time.
No charges have been announced regarding either incident at this time.
More like this: