SWANSEA, Ill. — On August 9, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Swansea Police responded to a business in the 4500 block of North Illinois Street following a report of a subject removal related to a domestic disturbance.

Officers discovered that the incident involved two family members and that the suspect, identified as Napoleon Mond, had brandished a firearm during the altercation.

Witnesses reported that Mond shoved the firearm into the victim’s face, causing the victim to fall to the ground, and then pointed the weapon at the victim’s face as he left the scene. Mond fled before police arrived.

A search warrant was obtained for Mond’s residence, and on August 12, 2025, Swansea officers and detectives, with assistance from the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit, executed the warrant.

Mond was found inside the home and taken into custody without incident. Multiple firearms were recovered during the search.

The Swansea Investigations Unit submitted the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on August 13, 2025. After review, prosecutors issued a felony warrant charging Mond with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery – subsequent offense, and aggravated assault.

The Swansea Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the St. Clair County Drug Tactical Unit and the State’s Attorney’s office in the investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

