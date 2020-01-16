WOOD RIVER - A man was apprehended and is now charged after driving recklessly through Alton, Bethalto, Wood River and South Roxana around 7:30 a.m. Thursday , Jan. 16. The incident ended with a crash in South Roxana.

The 30-year-old man - Christopher Hamby, of Jessieville, Ark. - was charged with the following by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office:

Armed Violence.

Unlawful Possession With The Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Unlawful Possession of Weapons By A Felon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Criminal Damage to Property Over $500.

Aggravated Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Hamby was driving recklessly in the areas of Bethalto and Alton. Hamby eventually drove the vehicle into Wood River.

“A Wood River Police Officer spotted Hamby driving recklessly and tried to stop him,” Wells said. “Hamby disregarded any attempts to stop the vehicle. Hamby drove his vehicle into a school zone in a reckless manner and was throwing items from the vehicle. Hamby continued and crashed into a vehicle on Illinois Route 111 at Acton Avenue. Hamby continued his reckless driving south on Illinois Route 111 into South Roxana. Hamby crashed into another vehicle on Illinois Route 111 at Broadway. Hamby was taken into custody by officers from the South Roxana, Roxana, and Wood River Police Departments.

“A search of Hamby and the vehicle he was driving was done. Methamphetamine and ammunition were recovered from Hamby and the vehicle. Hamby is a convicted felon. After the pursuit a .40-caliber firearm was recovered on a street Hamby was throwing items from the vehicle. The firearm matched the ammunition Hamby possessed."

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $150,000.

More like this: