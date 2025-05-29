Ark Animal Hospital Celebrates 10 Years in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Ark Animal Hospital has been keeping pets healthy for over a decade.

Located at 6718 Goshen Road in Edwardsville, the hospital recently marked its ten-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Dr. Sarah Smith emphasized that she plans to keep the hospital “small and petite” to curate a community-oriented “family vibe,” but she is proud to mark the tenth anniversary and plans to continue caring for animals across the Ed-Glen region for another ten years.

“We definitely could not have made it without our community support,” Smith said. “We’re a smaller animal hospital focused on personal care and wellbeing for your pets as they grow and nurture from their puppyhood all the way until seniorhood.”

Ark Animal Hospital offers emergency veterinary care as well as routine care for all kinds of animals. Dr. Amy Mueller, associate veterinarian, noted that the hospital sees “a good spectrum of the community,” from SIUE students to established families.

She added that while veterinary care is focused on the animals, Ark Animal Hospital cares about the people they encounter, too. Smith, Mueller and their team try to support the pet owners and families as they care for their pets.

“I think it makes us a good part of the community,” Mueller explained. “We like helping the pets, but also, it’s a big support system for the families, too. I think we are a good comfort to a lot of the families in the community, helping them, because pets now are a part of the family. I think a big part of our job is providing emotional support not only to the pets but to the families as well.”

Gracey Drennen, veterinary technician, echoed Mueller, noting that the hospital cares just as deeply for the people they work with as they do the animals. The team at Ark Animal Hospital is compassionate and focused on promoting the wellbeing of all pets.

“It’s very exciting to see all of the different pets come in, from kittens and puppies to the elderly senior patients and all of their families and the different backgrounds they come from,” Drennen said. “The team is really great whenever we come together, and we’re constantly learning new things.”

Drennen is proud to be a part of that team. She commended Smith for the “very welcoming environment” she has created at Ark Animal Hospital.

Smith reiterated that Edwardsville is a “great community,” and she loves living and working in this area. While she doesn’t plan to grow the practice, she hopes Ark Animal Hospital can continue to be a staple in the community, providing great care to the animals they see and supporting families throughout the Riverbend.

“Attached to every pet is an owner, and every owner and pet have a story,” she added. “We’re trying to keep them well, happy, and to live the full extent of their happy lives.”

For more information about Ark Animal Hospital, including how to schedule an appointment for your pet, visit their official website at ArkPetVet.net or call 618-207-4000.

