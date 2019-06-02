ALTON - Greek philosopher Aristotle once said “It is a part of probability that many improbable things will happen.” He should have been meteorologist.

In April, 1973, Alton Mayor Paul Lenz appealed to downtown business owners to remove merchandise from their basements and brace for the Mississippi River to overrun downtown sidewalks and run into the streets of Downtown Alton. Two young South Roxana girls died the day before when they were swept off their feet while wading in the flood-swollen Indian Creek just east of the village. And another woman narrowly escaped when she fell asleep at the wheel and drove her car off the Great River Road and into flood water just upstream from the Peavey Flour Mill. All in one day; all flood-related. And four days later, the mayor was proved correct as Alton, and the surrounding communities along the river saw their worst flood in 129 years.

That was the Flood of ’73, dubbed the 100-Year Flood. Alton wasn’t the only town affected. Grafton, Hardin, West Alton, St. Louis and many other cities and towns along Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois Rivers and smaller tributaries felt its impact. After it receded, residents shouldn’t have seen anything like it for more than two generations. There was only a 1 percent probability that we’d ever see anything like that again; and most likely not for at least 100 years.

We should’ve have listened to Aristotle.

Just 20 years later, the area was under water again. The Great Flood of ‘93 brought devastation of epic proportion. Water levels reached heights that broke all previous records for the area. After a ferocious battle, Downtown Alton succumbed to the flood waters when the sewers failed. People in Grafton, Hardin and West Alton were up to their necks in flood water. Media reported from helicopters and returned videos of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers spilling over their banks and literally joining in spots to form one huge waterway. The Great Flood changed the look of many towns. Some rebuilt, some relocated to higher ground. Discussion turned to new technologies, better levee support and floodwater management.

That episode was reported as a 500-year flood. Probability indicated that there was a 0.2% chance anyone would ever see another flood near that magnitude again.

Remember Aristotle?

Ben Herzog is a meteorologist at National Weather Service Office in St. Louis. He tried to explain the methodology used to predict the probability of extreme floods. It’s all about frequency analysis and recurrence intervals and other weatherman talk. And probability.

”When you’re talking about statistics and probabilities, those were probably not bad estimates,” Herzog said of ’73 and ‘93. “Chances are, we wouldn’t have seen something like this. But for the folks who saw ‘73, then beat it in ’93, here we are again in 2019. So statistics can be a little bit deceiving sometimes.

“There’s no doubt it’s become more common that it was,” he said. “But the probabilities are what they are for a reason. I would continue to say chances of seeing another flood like this are probably pretty low going forward. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. It just means it’s not particularly likely.”

Herzog said statistical techniques take them through a process called frequency analysis which is used to estimate the probability of occurrence for a given precipitation event.

“That’s going to take into account historical observation; what’s happened in all those locations,” he said. “Then, we get an idea of how much flow is likely at a given river gauge. Based off of what that likely number is, and how much greater some of the other flows are, we can start trying to say there’s a certain percent change of a particular flow or crest.”

And the statistics would certainly return an accurate prediction were it not for Aristotle and his notions of improbabilities.

The flood prognostications are predicated on what should happen, based on what has happened historically. And when something other than what should happen happens, you get back to Aristotle.

And now, for the fifth time this decade, the area faces a Top 10 crest, and likely the second highest river levels ever recorded. Half of the area’s Top 10 crests have come since 2013.

“This year is actually similar to how 1993 set up,” Herzog said. “There was a lot of snow pack across the upper Midwest and through the northern plains. The rivers were already high and then we just got stuck in this very, very wet pattern for the last month or two. It’s not been a good thing for people along the rivers.

“It would take a significant amount of rain to cause levels to top the record high in Alton,” he said. “The pattern is going to dry out for the next four to five days. The hope is that it will let us get to this crest that is the two or three feet below the record and then we’ll start recovering a little bit before the pattern changes over. In order to get to record levels, we’d have to get back into an active pattern where we’d see system after system coming through the plains. It wouldn’t just be one event that would push over the edge.”

Herzog said you can’t contribute single flood events to climate change.

“There’s no doubt that the climate is changing,” he said. “Whether or not it’s impacting these floods is hard to say, especially when you’re talking about individual flooding events. You really can’t connect climate change with individual flooding events.”

So when this flood recedes and is dubbed something similar to a 500-year event. Remember Aristotle. Then consider another quote attributed to several individuals in different variations, “History repeats itself”.

