EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore forward-guard Ariana Bennett has emerged as one of the key players who comes off the bench for the Edwardsville girls basketball team, providing a spark, rebounding and scoring for the Tigers as the team enjoys another very successful season.

In the Tigers' 67-16 win over Alton on Jan. 24 at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Bennett scored and had three rebounds, against Belleville East on the road Jan. 28, she scored two points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 75-39 win over the Lancers, and on Jan. 30 at home against Belleville West, Bennett had eight points and four rebounds as in a 64-26 win over the Maroons, raising the Tigers' record to 21-1.

"I thought we did very good working as a team," Bennett said in an interview after the win over the Redbirds, "running the plays right, and just being there for each other."

The Redbirds played hard against the Tigers, but Edwardsville's mindset was also very simple and straightforward.

"Well, our mindset was to always stay focused," Bennett said, "go up strong, don't shoot just for the contact, shoot to make the shot."

Which the Tigers did very well that night, and as they have all season long. Now with some important challenges ahead for Edwardsville in the final two weeks, including three important Southwestern Conference games ahead on the road at East St. Louis, O'Fallon and Alton. Bennett feels very confident in how the Tigers will play in the final games ahead.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I think they're going to be very good competition," Bennett said, "but knowing my team, I know we've got it."

The game at O'Fallon at the Panther Dome on Feb. 11 is one game in particular that the Tigers are looking forward to.

"Oh yes, we're looking forward to that one," Bennett said with a smile.

And as the IHSA Class 4A playoffs approach, along with the key final regular-season games, Bennett knows what the Edwardsville recipe for success will be.

"Basically, to stay strong, stay together," Bennett said. "We know it's going to be a challenge going back to practices and games, but we've got each others back, and we're ready for it."

And as far as the team's chances of returning to the state finals at Illinois State's Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal, Bennett feels very confident in them.

"I'm liking the chances of us getting there," Bennett said. "I think they're very high. We're a great team."

More like this: