Argosy Celebrates Expansion

ALTON - Argosy Casino officially unveiled its new Music Hall gaming floor expansion last weekend. The new area features 85 new gaming machines, and General Manager Randall Peterson said its name pays homage to the casino’s history while more additions are planned for its future.

“A little history on the Music Hall was that we had bands and big bands and all that stuff,” Peterson said. “We just opened it and really expanded our slot floor. We’re super excited about that, 85 new games in a really fun space.”

Peterson added that it’s been great to see the room repurposed with a “refresh.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s just been exciting to be a part of it and really see what we really can do with our existing property,” he said. “The property itself has been around a while, and so this is kind of a refresh for us and we’re really excited about it.”

He also said there are plans to open a new restaurant in the casino sometime “down the road.”

“For the future, down the road too, we’re also working on opening a new restaurant,” he added.

The full interview with Peterson can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

Connection Timeout