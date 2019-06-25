ALTON - Argosy Casino will reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.

“We are extremely excited to open our doors and welcome our guests and team members back to the property. The river has finally receded, and we can once again provide the entertaining environment and rewarding experiences that our guests have come to expect " said Steve Peate, Vice President and General Manager.

The Mississippi River in Alton reached the 2nd highest crest in history earlier this month at 39 ft. The associated river level caused major flooding in the region and limited access to the property. Argosy has been closed all but 8 days since Friday, May 3.

Also, Argosy will hold a Job Fair on June 26 from 3 pm - 6 pm and June 27 from 10 am - 1pm The casino will be hiring for a variety of positions including both full and part-time opportunities across all shifts. The job fair will include on-the-spot interviews, and job offers will be made! There will be a $500 Sign-On Bonus for all applicants that attend the Job Fair and are successfully hired! While walk-ins are welcome, those interested are encouraged to apply online today at www.pngaming.com/CAREERS.

For more information go to www.ArgosyAlton.com

