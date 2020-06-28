ALTON - Argosy Casino Alton will reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Argosy closed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic on March 16, 2020.

Argosy Casino Alton General Manager Steve Peate made the following statement: “We are very excited to reopen Argosy Casino Alton on Wednesday, July 1. While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority.

“With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Illinois Gaming Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property.“

Peate made these statements about the new protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Social Distancing

We will have limited capacity on our gaming floor.

Article continues after sponsor message

The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

The number of slot machines and seats at tables games available will be limited.

Banquet services will remain suspended.

There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

Restaurant offerings will be limited and available only from Hops House Alton.

Captain’s Table Buffet and the VIP Lounge will remain closed. Valet will also be closed.

Health & Safety

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.

Guests will be required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking.

Slot machines will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can’t wait to welcome them back on Wednesday.

More like this: