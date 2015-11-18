ALTON - A power outage in Downtown Alton had businesses scrambling near the 5 o'clock mark on Wednesday afternoon.

From the business perspective the outage started near Bubby and Sissy's and extended over to Third Street and businesses there to State Street in Alton. Some residences were also dark in the Prospect area to Ninth Street in Alton.

RiverBender.com owner/president John Hentrich said a person never realizes how much they will miss power until it is gone. He said in his seven-story building, they were helping people down the stairs because the elevators were not working at the close of business. He said servers were also down and internet connections, which created chaos.

Tucker Kennedy, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said their crew was still trying to find the cause of the outage, but were investigating and didn't have a definite reason yet. Kennedy said the crew members estimated that power for most of the areas should be back on by 7:15 p.m.

The RiverBender.com building power restored close to 7 p.m., as did neighboring businesses.

