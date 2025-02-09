BEHALTO — Area wrestlers showcased their skills at the Class 2A Regionals held in Bethalto on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, with the top three competitors in each weight class earning a spot in next weekend's sectionals. CM led the pack with eight qualifiers, followed by Triad with six, Jersey with four, and Highland with three.

Among the standout performances, Maddox Williams from Jersey secured second place in the 106-pound class, while Colin Crouch from Triad also placed second in the 113-pound class. Will Kelly of Triad matched this achievement in the 120-pound class, taking home a second-place finish.

Avery Jaime from CM claimed first place in the 126-pound bracket, and Bradley Ruckman from CM also took first in the 132-pound class. In the 130-pound division, Triad's Braden Row finished in first place.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 144-pound class saw two local wrestlers advance: Brody Smith of Triad and Nathan Herrin of CM. In the 150-pound category, both CM's Knox Verbais and Triad's Jacob Perez qualified for the sectionals. Tyson Rakers from Highland and Nicholas Hartley of Jersey will compete in the 157-pound class next weekend.

In the 165-pound division, James Wojcikiewicz from CM placed second, while Highland's Liam Kobbeman secured third. The 175-pound class featured CM's Kevahn Flanagan in second and Timothy Herrera of Jersey in third.

Three area wrestlers advanced in the 190-pound class: Ashton Zobrist of Highland finished first, Luke McCoy of CM took second, and Nicholas Woelfel of Jersey placed third. Finally, in the 215-pound class, CM's Tristan Ward captured first place, and Landon Busch from Triad finished third in the 285-pound class.

The wrestlers will now prepare for the sectionals, set to take place next Saturday.

More like this: