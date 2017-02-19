CHAMPAIGN – Six area wrestlers are bringing home medals from this weekend's IHSA Individual Wrestling Championship state meet at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center.

One of them is East Alton-Wood River's Zac Blasioli, who won the Class 1A 132-pound championship 7-5 over Petersburg PORTA's Trey Hild (see related story). Here's a look at Saturday's results from the tournament.

CLASS 3A

Two Edwardsville wrestlers – freshman Luke Odom at 106 and sophomore Noah Surtin at 113 – will be bringing home medals from Saturday's bouts. Odom finished in third place, defeating Nate Cummings of Downers Grove North in the semifinals 12-0, then defeating Mundelein's Dane Durlacher 9-1 in the third-place bout Saturday afternoon.

Surtin finished fifth for the weekend after being defeated 10-1 by Travis Ford-Melton of Chicago Heights Marion Catholic in this wrestleback semifinal bout, but pinning Tommy Russell of Chicago St. Rita in 33 seconds in the fifth-place bout.

Alton's Ke'Ontay Holmes took third at 182 with a 12-3 win over Chase Raap of Carpentersville Dundee-Crown in the wrestleback semifinals, then scored a 13-3 win over Payton Fernandes of Lockport Township in the third-place bout, while Granite City's Kyle Thompson was eliminated from the wrestlebacks by dropping a 4-2 decision to Plainfield North's Matt Hennessey.

CLASS 2A

Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter took fifth place in the 195-pound class Saturday, defeating Hunter Crumly of Chatham Glenwood in his opening bout of the day in the wrestlebacks with a 3-1 decision, but dropping a 9-3 decision to Oak Forest's Eric Brenner in the wrestleback semifinals. Carpenter bounced back to pin Seamus O'Donnell of Crystal Lake Central in 2:39 of the fifth-place bout.

CLASS 1A

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol brought back a second straight medal at 106 pounds with a fourth-place finish. Sobol started the day with with a 2:33 pin of Levi Neulieb of Heyworth in a wrestleback semifinal bout, but dropped a 16-10 decision to Austin Weaver of Stanford Olympia in the third-place bout.

