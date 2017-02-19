CHAMPAIGN – Six area wrestlers are bringing home medals from this weekend's IHSA Individual Wrestling Championship state meet at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center.

One of them is East Alton-Wood River's Zac Blasioli, who won the Class 1A 132-pound championship 7-5 over Petersburg PORTA's Trey Hild (see related story). Here's a look at Saturday's results from the tournament.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CLASS 3A

Two Edwardsville wrestlers – freshman Luke Odom at 106 and sophomore Noah Surtin at 113 – will be bringing home medals from Saturday's bouts. Odom finished in third place, defeating Nate Cummings of Downers Grove North in the semifinals 12-0, then defeating Mundelein's Dane Durlacher 9-1 in the third-place bout Saturday afternoon.

Surtin finished fifth for the weekend after being defeated 10-1 by Travis Ford-Melton of Chicago Heights Marion Catholic in this wrestleback semifinal bout, but pinning Tommy Russell of Chicago St. Rita in 33 seconds in the fifth-place bout.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton's Ke'Ontay Holmes took third at 182 with a 12-3 win over Chase Raap of Carpentersville Dundee-Crown in the wrestleback semifinals, then scored a 13-3 win over Payton Fernandes of Lockport Township in the third-place bout, while Granite City's Kyle Thompson was eliminated from the wrestlebacks by dropping a 4-2 decision to Plainfield North's Matt Hennessey.

CLASS 2A

Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter took fifth place in the 195-pound class Saturday, defeating Hunter Crumly of Chatham Glenwood in his opening bout of the day in the wrestlebacks with a 3-1 decision, but dropping a 9-3 decision to Oak Forest's Eric Brenner in the wrestleback semifinals. Carpenter bounced back to pin Seamus O'Donnell of Crystal Lake Central in 2:39 of the fifth-place bout.

CLASS 1A

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol brought back a second straight medal at 106 pounds with a fourth-place finish. Sobol started the day with with a 2:33 pin of Levi Neulieb of Heyworth in a wrestleback semifinal bout, but dropped a 16-10 decision to Austin Weaver of Stanford Olympia in the third-place bout.

More like this:

Dawson, Skiles Win State Championships In IHSA Girls Wrestling Finals, Kahoks Finish Fourth In Team Standings  
Mar 2, 2025
Area Wrestlers Advance Through Wrestleback Rounds At IHSA State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Feb 21, 2025
Kahoks' Dawson, Tigers' Zugmaier, Shells' Skiles, Bulldogs' Rottmann, Advance To Final Day Of Girls State Wrestling
Mar 1, 2025
Five Local Wrestlers Set to Compete in State Finals
Feb 21, 2025
Wilkinson Wins 100th Career Match, Tigers Dominate In Winning Class 3A Wrestling Regional, Advances 11 To Sectional
Feb 9, 2025

 